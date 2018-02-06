Random Facts That Might Help You Win Jeopardy

Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. London has more Indian restaurants than any city in India.

2. Jaguars are named after the Native American word “yaguar,” which means “he who kills with one leap.”

3. Sony makes the bulk of its money selling insurance. They offer life, auto, and health insurance in Japan . . . which accounts for 63% of their profits for the past 10 years. Their electronics department operates at a loss.

4. Arnold Schwarzenegger never blinks during “Terminator 2“.

5. Dr. Seuss wrote “Green Eggs and Ham” after his publisher bet him he couldn’t write a book using 50 words or less. There are only 50 unique words in “Green Eggs and Ham” . . . although he repeats them over and over.