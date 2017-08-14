Random Facts For Your Monday
By Joey Jarvis
|
Aug 14, 2017 @ 3:00 PM

Here are some random facts for you . . .

1.  Hawaii’s state fish is the humuhumunukunukuapua’a.  (Pronounced hoo moo hoo moo noo koo noo koo ah poo ah ah.)

2.  When you get a kidney transplant, the doctors usually don’t remove your own failing kidney . . . they just leave it there and put the new kidney in your pelvis.

3.  The Magic 8-Ball failed when it first came out in the 1940s because it wasn’t an 8-ball . . . it was just a regular ball called the Syco-Seer.  But a billiards company in Cincinnati commissioned a line of them that looked like 8-balls and they took off.

4.  About 75% of the tornados in the world happen in the U.S.

5.  Half the U.S. presidents since 1929 have been left-handed:  Herbert Hoover, Harry Truman, Gerald Ford, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama.  And Ronald Reagan was ambidextrous.

