Random Facts That Will Blow Your Mind!!!

1. During Prohibition, the Pabst Brewing Company stayed alive by making a cheese called Pabst-ett. Thank goodness they got back to selling beer!!! Speaking of cheese, check out the old school PBR commercial. “I’ve got Pabst Blue Ribbon On My Mind!!!”

2. “Lb” is the abbreviation for pound because it comes from “Libra” . . . the zodiac sign that’s symbolized by scales.

3. The top causes of death in the U.S. in 1900 were the flu and tuberculosis. Today, neither of those makes the top 10 . . . the top two are heart disease and cancer.

4. 90% of the Canadian population lives within 100 miles of the U.S. border. They live real close to us “Eay”! That’s what I’m talking a-boot! LOL! Love those crazy Canadians!

5. The Saint Nicholas associated with Santa Claus is the patron saint of prostitutes.