Very Random Facts That Will Rock Your World

Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. The "Wheel of Fortune" wheel has 200 lights, 73 steel pins, and weighs 2,400 pounds. And there's only one of them, so when the show goes on the road, they transport it.

2. The first movie to have an official website was “Stargate” in 1994.

3. Some of the names Disney considered for the Seven Dwarfs include Chesty, Tipsy, Jumpy, Dirty, Sleazy, and Awful.

4. Before 2016, the last time a Republican was elected president without either a Nixon or a Bush as the president or vice president was Herbert Hoover in 1928.

5. Steve Jobs’ first job was an internship at Hewlett-Packard . . . when he was 12.