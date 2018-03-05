Random Facts That Will Scare And Amaze You!!!

Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. The animals responsible for the most deaths in the U.S. are farm animals . . . bees and wasps . . . and dogs.

2. The top toys today have more computer power than the Apollo 11 mission to the moon.

3. There’s no expiration date on honey . . . it’s the only food that can actually last forever. Watch the video attached if you wanna learn how to harvest your own honey!!!

4. Within two-and-a-half years of a Walmart being built, the houses within a mile of the store go up in value 1% to 3%.

5. Waldo from “Where’s Waldo?” is only called Waldo in the American versions of the book. In most other countries he’s called either Wally or Willy.