Random Stuff To Make Ya Smarter!!!

1. The Canary Islands are named after dogs, not birds. A king from the country of Mauretania named them “Canariae Insulae,” which translates from Latin to “Islands of the Dogs” . . . because a lot of large dogs lived there.

2. A famous Canadian hunter and outdoorsman named Francis Wharton shot a deer in the late 1960s, but didn’t have any teeth . . . so he made dentures out of the deer’s OWN TEETH and used those to eat it.

3. If you pay $3 for a coffee, that’s a 2,900% price markup on what it would cost you to make it at home . . . 10 cents.

4. The moon isn’t shaped like a sphere . . . it’s shaped more like a lemon.

5. According to J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter was born in 1980. That means the “Harry Potter” books were set in the early and mid ’90s.