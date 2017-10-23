Random Stuff To Make Ya Smarter!!!
By Joey Jarvis
|
Oct 23, 2017 @ 10:36 AM

Here are some random facts for you . . .

 

1.  The Canary Islands are named after dogs, not birds.  A king from the country of Mauretania named them “Canariae Insulae,” which translates from Latin to “Islands of the Dogs” . . . because a lot of large dogs lived there.

 

2.  A famous Canadian hunter and outdoorsman named Francis Wharton shot a deer in the late 1960s, but didn’t have any teeth . . . so he made dentures out of the deer’s OWN TEETH and used those to eat it.

 

3.  If you pay $3 for a coffee, that’s a 2,900% price markup on what it would cost you to make it at home . . . 10 cents.

 

4.  The moon isn’t shaped like a sphere . . . it’s shaped more like a lemon.

 

5.  According to J.K. Rowling, Harry Potter was born in 1980.  That means the “Harry Potter” books were set in the early and mid ’90s.

