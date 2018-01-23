The Razzie Awards Nominees Are Out!!!

Each year the Golden Raspberry Awards are handed out to the worst movies and actors of the year.

This year’s nominees were announced yesterday and ‘Transformers:The Last Knight” and ‘”Fifty Shades Darker” each lead the way. Here are this year’s nominees:

Worst Picture:

“Transformers: The Last Knight”

“Fifty Shades Darker”

“Baywatch”

“The Emoji Movie”

“The Mummy”

Worst Actor:

Tom Cruise, “The Mummy”

Johnny Depp, “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Jamie Dornan, “Fifty Shades Darker”

Zac Efron, “Baywatch”

Mark Wahlberg, “Daddy’s Home” and “Transformers: The Last Knight”

Worst Actress:

Katherine Heigl, “Unforgettable”

Dakota Johnson, “Fifty Shades Darker”

Jennifer Lawrence, “Mother!”

Tyler Perry, “Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween”

Emma Watson, “The Circle”

Worst Supporting Actor:

Javier Bardem, “Mother!” and “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell no Tales”

Russell Crowe, “The Mummy”

Josh Duhamel, “Transformers: The Last Knight”

Mel Gibson, “Daddy’s Home 2”

Anthony Hopkins, “Collide” and “Transformers: The Last Knight”

Worst Supporting Actress:

Kim Basinger, “Fifty Shades Darker”

Sofia Boutella, “The Mummy”

Laura Haddock, “Transformers: The Last Knight”

Goldie Hawn, “Snatched”

Susan Sarandon, “A Bad Moms Christmas”

Worst Screen Combo:

Any Combination of Two Characters, Two Sex Toys or Two Sexual Positions, “Fifty Shades Darker”

Any Combination of Two Humans, Two Robots or Two Explosions, “Transformers: The Last Knight”

Any Two Obnoxious Emojis: “The Emoji Movie”

Johnny Depp and His Worn Out Drunk Routine: “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales”

Tyler Perry and Either The Ratty Old Dress or Worn Out Wig, “Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween”

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel:

“Baywatch”

“Boo 2!: A Madea Halloween”

“Fifty Shades Darker”

“The Mummy”

“Transformers: The Last Knight”

Worst Director:

Darren Aronofsky, “Mother!”

Michael Bay, “Transformers: The Last Knight”

James Foley, “Fifty Shades Darker”

Alex Kurtzman, “The Mummy”

Anthony (Tony) Leondis, “The Emoji Movie”

Worst Screenplay:

“Baywatch”

“The Emoji Movie”

“Fifty Shades Darker”

“The Mummy”

“Transformers: The Last Knight”