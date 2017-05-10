Most Re-Watched movies
By Doug Dillon
|
May 10, 2017 @ 7:24 PM

You probably have a handful of movies that you’ve watched over and over and over again . . . and will STILL pop in every now and then, or stop and watch if you catch them on TV.

Ranker.com has a list of ‘The Most Re-Watchable Movies of All Time,’ and “Forrest Gump” is #1.

Here’s the Top 10:

1.  “Forrest Gump”

2.  “Back to the Future”

3.  “Star Wars: A New Hope”

4.  “Jurassic Park”

5.  “The Princess Bride”

6.  “Raiders of the Lost Ark”

7.  “Die Hard”

8.  “Groundhog Day”

9.  “Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back”

10.  “The Shawshank Redemption”

 

Not surprisingly, “Schindler’s List” did NOT crack the Top 10.  It’s so heavy it’s hard to endure a first time.  But incredibly, it DID make the list.  It’s #975 . . . a few slots BEHIND the Nicolas Cage / Cher movie “Moonstruck” and the boring-looking Kate Winslet and Ralph Fiennes movie “The Reader”.

But it’s actually MORE re-watchable than “St. Elmo’s Fire”, which is #978 . . . “Who Framed Roger Rabbit?” (#980) . . . and “Norbit” (#1004).

 

 

Ranker.com has the whole list.

