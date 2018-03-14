Revenge Is A Dish Best Served With Relish and Mustard?!

We all have those people that get on our nerves. If they get on our nerves in our home, we might have to stay away from blunt objects like bats and crowbars. But, a woman on Twitter named Angela Brisk just posted her method for sticking it to any guests she has over to her house who she doesn’t really like. It’s not clear why she’s having people over who she doesn’t like, but that’s not the point.

Angela boils some hot dogs . . . then pours the water into an ice cube tray and freezes it. So when she’s making drinks for the people she doesn’t like, she uses the hot dog-flavored ice. Dang, that’s evil genius level stuff!!! Besides, getting revenge on people can be therapeutic, according to Khan from Star Trek II. (Yes Joey is a huge geek!)