RIP Rev. Billy Graham By Joey Jarvis | Feb 21, 2018 @ 1:36 PM It was sad to wake up to the news this morning Evangelist preacher Billy Graham died at age 99, the Billy Graham Evangelist Association reported. Graham died at his home in North Carolina, the organization reported.