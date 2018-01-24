RIP Tinky Winky

British actor Simon Shelton died unexpectedly last week, at the age of 52. There aren’t many details, but neighbors told the British tabloids that he may have died of hypothermia after collapsing in the street.

Simon played Tinky Winky, the purple Teletubby from 1997 until the show ended in 2001. Simon wasn’t the first Tinky Winky, though. Another actor was hired to play the character, but was quickly let go because, quote, “his interpretation of the role was not acceptable.”

Check out some incredible Teletubby facts here –> HERE

Did you know Tinky Winky was 11 feet tall?!?