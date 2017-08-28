RIP – Tobe Hooper
By Joey Jarvis
|
Aug 28, 2017 @ 10:49 AM

“Texas Chainsaw Massacre” director Tobey Hooper died on Sunday of natural causes.  He was 74.

In addition to his 1974 masterpiece, Tobe also directed the brilliant 1986 sequel, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2”.  He didn’t have anything to do with any of the other sequels or remakes, other than possibly cashing a check.  There’s a prequel called “Leatherface” coming out in September.

Tobe’s other movies included The Funhouse”, “Invaders from Mars”, the 1979 TV version of Stephen King’s “Salem’s Lot”, and “Lifeforce”.

 

