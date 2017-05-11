The Rock Will Layeth The Smack Down On The White House?!?

In the new issue of “GQ”, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson says it’s a “real possibility” he could run for president someday.

As for affiliation, he’s registered as an independent, and he refused to endorse either DONALD TRUMP or HILLARY CLINTON last year, even though they both asked for his blessing.

He said, quote, “I feel like I’m in a position now where my word carries a lot of weight and influence, which of course is why they want the endorsement. But . . . it might sway an opinion, which I didn’t want to do.”

Asked how he thinks Trump is doing, he’s pretty diplomatic, but he does say, quote, “I’d like to see a better leadership. I’d like to see a greater leadership.” And he also says he completely disagrees with Trump’s travel ban.

One other interesting fact about The Rock: He’s black on his father’s side, and Samoan on his mother’s. In the last census, the number of Americans who claimed that ethnicity was 50,308 . . . which is just above ZERO PERCENT of the population.

Would you vote for “The Rock”? IT DOESN’T MATTER WHO YOU VOTE FOR!!! SLOW YOUR ROLL AND LISTEN TO THE ROCK!!