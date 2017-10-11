Roller Coaster Ride or Popping Pimples?!?

People LOVE popping pimples, even though doctors tell us not to do it. And lots of people even love watching YouTube videos of OTHER people popping massive pimples.

Daniel Kelly is a philosophy professor at Purdue University in Indiana, and he’s studied why we’re so drawn to DISGUSTING things. Here’s his explanation . . .

Quote, “[Popping a pimple] is the same kind of thrill people get from, say, riding a roller coaster or bungee jumping. It activates the experience [that] typically comes with a real kind of danger while actually being protected from harmful effects.”

In other words, we’re wired to get a lot of enjoyment from doing dangerous things. And popping a pimple gives us that same quick hit of instant gratification . . . but it doesn’t put our lives in danger.