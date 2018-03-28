Rubber Ducky Is A Disease Carrying Horrible Bath Toy!!!

According to a new study by the University of Illinois and the Swiss Federal Institute of Aquatic Science and Technology, your child’s rubber ducky is a cesspool of dangerous bacteria.

Researchers found that when they cut open rubber duckies, almost all of them had murky water inside, filled with fungus and bacteria. And the bacteria in about 80% of them were bad enough to get someone sick.

So what should you do?

The researchers say you should either buy more expensive rubber ducks that are made from higher-quality polymers . . . or throw out the rubber ducks your kid plays with on a regular basis and swap in new ones.