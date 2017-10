Well we knew it had to come to an end.. eventually, right? And it finally has. Sam Hunt’s “Body Like A Back Road” is no longer #1 on the Billboard Country Singles Chart.

But what an incredible run! “Body Like A Back Road” was #1 for 34 straight weeks, which is easily the longest in the history of that chart.

So who dethroned the record-breaking track?! None other than Kane Brown/Lauren Alaina “What Ifs”.