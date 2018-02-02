Science Says Sean Connery is the Hottest Bond

There’s a thing called “The Golden Ratio”, and it goes all the way back to ancient Greece. It’s a standard of beauty based on the ratio of Phi, which is 1.618.

Basically, it comes down to all the stuff on your face . . . your nose, mouth, eyes, eyebrows, etc . . . and the various distances between them.

Someone applied the Golden Ratio to all the actors who’ve played Bond . . . and Craig came out SIXTH OUT OF SIX. Not surprisingly, SEAN CONNERY came out on top.

Roger Moore is second, followed by the most underrated Bond of them all, Timothy Dalton. Pierce Brosnan came in fourth, followed by George Lazenby . . . the only guy who only played Bond ONCE.

What do you think?