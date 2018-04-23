Shania Twain Would’ve Voted For….

Shania Twain is from Canada, so she’s not a U.S. citizen. But if she were, she would’ve voted for Donald Trump back in 2016. This is from a new interview with “The Guardian.”

She said, quote, “I would have voted for him because, even though he was offensive, he seemed honest. Do you want straight or polite? Not that you shouldn’t be able to have both.

“If I were voting, I just don’t want [B.S.] I would have voted for a feeling that it was transparent. And politics has a reputation of not being that, right?”

The Internet blew up over the weekend with people calling her out, so she backtracked and started apologizing. In a series of Tweets she said the question caught her off guard and she regretted her answer.

She said she was trying to point out that candidate Trump was someone people could relate to because he was not a politician. She added that she, quote, “doesn’t hold common moral beliefs with the current President.”

