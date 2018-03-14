Shia LeBeouf’s Is Beefy!!!

In the new issure of “Esquire”, Shia LeBeouf reveals some things about himself that are fascinating, and it really helps you understand why he has so many issues.

But one of the most important things you’ll learn is that Shia was conceived in a sleeping bag in the back of a van, and his name, roughly translated, means “Thank God for the beef.”

“Shia” is Hebrew, and it means “Gift of God”, or “Praise God”, or something along those lines. That’s from his mom’s side. But LaBeouf basically means beef in French. His dad is Cajun.

Another interesting fact about Shia: He’s sober. At least for now.

He just played another legendary villian, John McEnroe, in the movie “Borg vs. McEnroe”.

And he learned a very important difference between the two of them . . . quote, “McEnroe was a master at his rage. I’m a buffoon. My public outbursts are failures. They’re not strategic.”

Of course, his famous tirade from a few years ago makes it seem like Shia is a genius artist!