They Showed Off The New iPhone And Done Messed Up!!!
By Joey Jarvis
|
Sep 13, 2017 @ 9:17 AM

Yesterday Apple held their annual presentation where they unveil the new iPhones. And the hot new one this year is the iPhone X, which has a screen that covers the entire face of the phone, has wireless charging, and starts at $1,000.

But the killer feature of the new iPhone is that it doesn’t unlock with a passcode or with your thumbprint . . . it uses FACIAL RECOGNITION to unlock for you.

But when Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, tried to show off that feature onstage yesterday . . . it didn’t work.

And yet millions of people will still pay $1,000 or more for this phone when it comes out on October 27th.

Related Content

Wanna Save Planet Earth – Then Don’t D...
Guys Need A Puppy
The Mission Was Impossible For Tom Cruise
Scientists Created the Perfect Song to Make Babies...
NFL Media Day with Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel
You Can Now Drink Your Twinkies!!!
Comments