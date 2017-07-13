Snap Chat Filters + Kip Moore = Butt Whoopin’

KIP MOORE is still waging his personal battle against the improper use of cell phones in his presence. He was talking to the crowd at a recent show and told a story about a fan who came up to him on the street and wanted a photo.

He was cool with that until he noticed it was Snapchat and she was putting a “dog ear” filter on it. That’s where he drew the line, quote, “I said ‘No, no, no. I’m out. I’m a grown-ass man. Ain’t puttin’ no dog ears on me, okay?'”

Hit play below to hear his side of the story…