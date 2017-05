Wrigley just announced that they’re making brand new spicy hot versions of Skittles and Starburst. And both of them are coming out in December. They say, they’ll be, quote, “fruity flavors with a spicy kick.”

And I think it’s safe to say these are part of a trend. As you may recall, just earlier this month, Pepsi announced a new flavor coming out later this year called Pepsi Fire that has a hot cinnamon flavor.

Personally, I don’t think either will sell well.. do you?