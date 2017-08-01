Sponge Bob Is Nasty As Heck!!!

According to a new study out of Germany, the filthiest thing in your house isn’t in the bathroom. They found that your kitchen sponge has more active bacteria on it than anything else in your entire house.

And even if you sanitize your sponge by boiling or microwaving it, that doesn’t help. In fact, they found that it just makes things WORSE.

Now, not all of those bacteria are necessarily bad for you, in fact most of them aren’t. But the researchers say that they’d recommend changing your kitchen sponge once a week to cut down on your risk.