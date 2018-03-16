St. Patrick’s Day Facts!!!

We celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in many ways here in the USA. Here are some random facts about our Irish celebration.

1. 60% of Americans plan to celebrate this year. They’ll spend an average of $39.65 each. And we’ll spend an all-time high of about $5.9 BILLION collectively.

2. It’s just the FOURTH most popular day of the year to tie one on. The top three drinking days are New Year’s Eve, Christmas, and the Fourth of July.

3. 83% of people who plan to celebrate this year will wear something green.

4. Just over 33 million Americans have Irish ancestors. The two states with the highest percentage are Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

5. And a Leprechaun’s pot of gold filled with 1,000 one-ounce gold coins would run you a cool $1.3 million this year.