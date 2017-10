Chris Stapleton is on FIRE right now! Chris recently announced that “From A Room: Volume 2” will be available on December 1st.. and the crowd went nuts as you can see in the video below that he Tweeted:

From A Room: Volume 2. December 1. pic.twitter.com/vBbls1D5hz — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) October 14, 2017

Can’t wait for the album!!!