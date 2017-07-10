Star Trek VS Star Wars…Geeky Fans That Is!!!

We know “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” fans are passionate, but we usually don’t see that passion lead them to the dark side.

A 23-year-old guy named Jerome Whyte from Oklahoma City was at home with his 19-year-old roommate Burke Warren on Saturday afternoon, and they got into an argument over which was better: “Star Wars” or “Star Trek”.

Unfortunately, we don’t know which side Jerome was advocating for, but we do know it meant a lot to him . . . because he wound up SHOVING Burke and then CHOKING him.