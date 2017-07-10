Star Trek VS Star Wars…Geeky Fans That Is!!!
By Joey Jarvis
|
Jul 10, 2017

We know “Star Wars” and “Star Trek” fans are passionate, but we usually don’t see that passion lead them to the dark side.

A 23-year-old guy named Jerome Whyte from Oklahoma City was at home with his 19-year-old roommate Burke Warren on Saturday afternoon, and they got into an argument over which was better:  “Star Wars” or “Star Trek”.

Unfortunately, we don’t know which side Jerome was advocating for, but we do know it meant a lot to him . . . because he wound up SHOVING Burke and then CHOKING him.

