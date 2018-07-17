Strangers Things Season 3 – Goes To The Mall!!!
By Joey Jarvis
|
Jul 17, 2018 @ 8:49 AM

Netflix has released a teaser for Season 3 of Stranger Things, and apparently, there’s a chance the ‘gate’ could re-open at a Waldenbooks or Sam Goody!!!

It’s an ’80s-style ad hyping the opening of a mall in Hawkins, Indiana, where the show is set.  None of the regular characters are shown, except Steve, who’s got a job at an ice cream place called Scoops Ahoy.

The end of the ‘ad’ says the new mall is “coming” next summer, so there’s a pretty good chance that’s when we can expect Season 3 to come out.

But I still have to ask, “Where’s Barb?!” I know she’s gone. But, we can always have hope!!!

