Study Shows Men Are Better Than Women At Something!!! ;-P

Finally science proves that men are better than women at one small thing…BUT, it’s a thing!

According to a new study, when people are navigating around town without apps, men are actually better than women. Hey, if nothing else, bravo to these people for doing a throwback “men drive like this, but women drive like this” study in 2018.

So why are men better navigators? The researchers found men are more willing to take shortcuts and improvise on the drive . . . while women are more likely to stick to the route they know. And because of that, men usually got to their destination faster.