Superman Has A Mustache
By Joey Jarvis
|
Jul 25, 2017 @ 3:00 PM

Warner Brothers and DC have their entire superhero universe riding on the success of “Justice League”, so they’re doing everything they can to make sure it comes out right.

That includes another $25 million in reshoots.

There’s just one problem:  Superman came back to the set with a mustache.  Henry Cavill was filming the sixth “Mission: Impossible” movie when they called him back for the reshoots, and he had to grow a mustache for that one.

Cavill had to go back and forth between the two movies, but the producers of “Mission: Impossible” refused to let him shave.  So the “Justice League” effects artists have to remove it digitally.

As for the reshoots, sources say they’re “punching up” the dialog.

Related Content

We Have To Wait Until Halloween?!?
Kacey Musgraves Loves Her Toilet
New Money Maker – Your Kid’s Piggy Ban...
Someone Paid $100K for a Cheeto!!!
Huh?!?
Toot! Toot! = Scared Little Girl
Comments