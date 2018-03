According to Taco Bell, the Nacho Fries they launched a few months ago are now, officially, their most successful new menu item ever. Yeah, even bigger than the Doritos Locos Tacos.

The Nacho Fries debuted on January 25th. Since then, they’ve sold more than 53 million orders. That’s nine million pounds of potatoes and 600,000 gallons of nacho cheese.

And more than 1/3 of their orders since the fries launched have included them.