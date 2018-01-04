Taco Bell Are Gonna Sell French Fries!!!

Taco Bell will be rolling out fries later this month. They’re called Nacho Fries, and they’re French fries that are coated in Mexican seasoning that come with nacho cheese for dipping. And they’ll only cost $1.

There have been rumors about Taco Bell serving fries for several years now, especially since they used to serve them in Mexico back when they had locations there.

They’ll be out on the 25th of this month. Taco Bell says they’ll only be available for a limited time, but if they’re a hit, there’s a strong chance they’ll stick around for good.

