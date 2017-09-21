Mike Judge is the guy behind “Beavis and Butt-head”, “King of the Hill”, and “Silicon Valley”, and he has a new show coming out this Friday on Cinemax called “Tales From the Tour Bus”.

It’s an animated documentary series about famous country stars, based on interviews with their old friends and bandmates. Think Waylon Jennings and George Jones.

He says, quote, “I like converting people who don’t like country . . . a lot of country-music documentary stuff that’s been on TNN and CMT has been very polite. But a lot of the stories I’ve heard are more gnarly than Mötley Crüe stories.”