Thanksiving Leftover Danger
By Doug Dillon
|
Nov 27, 2017 @ 9:09 AM

If you’re still eating leftover turkey sandwiches, you’re playing with fire.  Turkey only stays good in the fridge for 3 to 4 days.  After that, you run the risk of getting sick from a build-up of bacteria.  So either eat it now, or freeze it.

Here are six Thanksgiving foods, and how long you can keep them in the fridge before they might make you sick . . .

 

1.  Turkey, 3 to 4 days.  If it’s cut up and stored in a shallow container, it might last a little longer, but it’s risky.

 

2.  Homemade gravy.  Only a day or two.  So it’s definitely time to throw it out.

 

3.  Stuffing, 3 to 4 days.

 

4.  Mashed potatoes, 3 to 5 days.  The same goes for green bean casserole.

 

5.  Pumpkin pie, 3 to 4 days.  Apple pie lasts a little longer.  You can leave it out for 2 days, then put it in the fridge for another two days.

 

6.  Cranberry sauce.  It’s the one Thanksgiving food that DOES keep for a while.  The sugar acts as a preservative, so you can leave it in the fridge up to two weeks and still eat it.

 

Related Content

2017 Hyundai Tuscon SE AWD at Pantili Hyundai
Kicks Country Morning Show Preview
Justin Moore Pre-Sale Password
Kicks Country Morning Show Preview
Listen to Win Justin Moore Tickets on The Kicks Co...
Country Singer Troy Gentry Killed In Helicopter Cr...
Comments