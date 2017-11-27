Thanksiving Leftover Danger

If you’re still eating leftover turkey sandwiches, you’re playing with fire. Turkey only stays good in the fridge for 3 to 4 days. After that, you run the risk of getting sick from a build-up of bacteria. So either eat it now, or freeze it.

Here are six Thanksgiving foods, and how long you can keep them in the fridge before they might make you sick . . .

1. Turkey, 3 to 4 days. If it’s cut up and stored in a shallow container, it might last a little longer, but it’s risky.

2. Homemade gravy. Only a day or two. So it’s definitely time to throw it out.

3. Stuffing, 3 to 4 days.

4. Mashed potatoes, 3 to 5 days. The same goes for green bean casserole.

5. Pumpkin pie, 3 to 4 days. Apple pie lasts a little longer. You can leave it out for 2 days, then put it in the fridge for another two days.

6. Cranberry sauce. It’s the one Thanksgiving food that DOES keep for a while. The sugar acts as a preservative, so you can leave it in the fridge up to two weeks and still eat it.