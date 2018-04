According to a new study, the average American experiences 1,205 stressful events a year. That includes everything from sitting in standstill traffic to getting annoyed when your Wi-Fi cuts out.

And our favorite way to express that frustration is by cussing!!! The average person drops their first swear word at 10:54 A.M. each day.

Watch the video to find some ways to relieve stress. Chill and relax!