The IRS Messed Up!!!
By Joey Jarvis
|
Apr 18, 2018 @ 10:33 AM

Yesterday morning, as people were scrambling to pay their taxes, the online payment section of the IRS’s website crashed and  people couldn’t make payments.

At first, the IRS said, basically, if you’re late paying your taxes because our site crashed, that’s your problem, not ours.

But eventually they walked that back, and they extended the tax deadline to midnight tonight (4/18/18) for everyone, no questions asked.

Check out a “Special Message” from the IRS below. (BTW It’s fake!!! LOL!) Plus, check out the video for some amazing IRS Tax facts.

