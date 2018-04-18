The IRS Messed Up!!!

Yesterday morning, as people were scrambling to pay their taxes, the online payment section of the IRS’s website crashed and people couldn’t make payments.

At first, the IRS said, basically, if you’re late paying your taxes because our site crashed, that’s your problem, not ours.

But eventually they walked that back, and they extended the tax deadline to midnight tonight (4/18/18) for everyone, no questions asked.

