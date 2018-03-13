The Madness of March Makes Mad Money!!!

Yes it’s that time of year! It snows one day and it’s 50 degrees the next. And, it’s time for the Madness of March!!!

Millions of people all over the country are filling out brackets right now, and probably throwing a few dollars into the pool. And all of that is technically illegal.

According to a new study, Americans will gamble approximately $10 billion on the tournament this year. And 97% of those bets are illegal!!! The only legal way to bet on sports in America right now is at Nevada sports books.

Now, the odds are the Feds aren’t going to bust down your door because you’re running a 20-person pool where the winner gets $500, but they could if they really wanted.

Check out the video to get some expert advice before picking your 100 separate brackets!!!