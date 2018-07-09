The Rich Keep Getting Richer
By Joey Jarvis
|
Jul 9, 2018 @ 4:50 PM

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg has overtaken Warren Buffett to become the world’s third-richest person.  He’s now worth $81.6 billion, about $373 million more than Buffett.  (It’s crazy that $373 million is just one step up.)

Zuckerberg only trails Amazon’s Jeff Bezos with $142 billion and Microsoft founder Bill Gates with $94.2 billion.

And now for the first time the three richest people all made their fortunes from technology.

Zuckerberg just passed Buffett on Friday, when Facebook shares climbed 2.4%, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

