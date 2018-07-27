The Zuck Got Stuck!!

Last month, Mark Zuckerberg was named the third-richest person on Earth, leaping ahead of Warren Buffett with a net worth of $81.6 billion!!! But that only put him $373 million ahead of Buffett.

And it didn’t last. Yesterday, Facebook stock dropped 20% on a weak earnings report, and Zuckerberg lost $17.6 billion. With a loss that big, he didn’t just drop to fourth, he dropped to 6th.

But the worst part is that he somehow has to figure out how to survive on just $64 billion.

Awww, darn! Don’t ya feel bad for him?!? Yes this is also posting to Facebook. Because like it or not, we couldn’t live without it!!!