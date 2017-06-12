There’s A House For Sale That’s Half In America, Half In Canada

Imagine needing a passport to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night. In theory, that’s what you’d wind up with if you bought this house.

There’s a house for sale right now that’s half in America, half in Canada. It’s on the border between Beebe Plain, Vermont and Stanstead, Quebec.

Technically, the house is considered in America, so you wouldn’t need to get dual Canadian citizenship to live in it.

But still, since it splits the border, it leads to some interesting situations.

The couple who owns it says they’ve gotten to know the border agents who work nearby, but when a new one starts, it can cause issues. On the bright side, the house is definitely safe with all that security around.

The house is 3,010 square feet and has nine bedrooms and five bathrooms. It’s listed for $109,000 because it needs a LOT of work. . . but hey, it’s got a good gimmick!