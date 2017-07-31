They’ll Deep Fry Anything In Texas

The Texas State Fair is famous for being the birthplace of some of the most INSANE food creations in the world. And they just released the list of some of the new things that will be on sale when it opens on September 29th.

Unfortunately, they just released the names and didn’t release descriptions of what these things actually ARE, so in a lot of cases, we have to use our imaginations. But just on name alone, here are some of the amazing options . . .

1. Beer battered beef jerky.

2. Fried Texas dirt. We assume “dirt” means, like, crushed up Oreos.

3. Deep fried breakfast cupcake.

4. Funnel cake bacon queso burger.

5. Deep fried chicken noodle soup on a stick.

6. Deep fried Froot Loops.

7. Oreo beer.

8. Tamale donuts.

9. Fried redneck wedding cake balls.

10. Fat smooth. Yes, it’s just called “Fat Smooth.”

We’re not positive what that last one’s going to be, but the people behind the Texas State Fair were asked for clarification, and this was the reply . . .

“Fat Smooth is three delicious Belgium mini cream puffs on a skewer, dipped in a Café Du Monde beignet batter. Fried until golden brown, then dusted in powdered sugar and drizzled with a chocolate and caramel sauce.”