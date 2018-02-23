They’re Making A Movie About Cheetos

Flamin’ Hot Cheetos are awesome!!! They’re so awesome in fact, they plan on making a movie about the guy who invented them!!!

It’s an American Dream come true type of story. Richard Montanez grew up as a migrant farm worker picking grapes in Southern California before he became a janitor at Frito Lay.

One day a machine broke, leaving some Cheetos without their orange cheese dust. So Richard took them home and coated them with chili powder. His friends and family loved them, and convinced him to pitch them to the company.

He finally got a meeting, so he got some books on business strategies, bought his very first tie for $3, and made his pitch. Long story short, he’s now a top level executive at Frito Lay.