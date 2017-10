A security camera at a school in Ireland filmed several strange events that have people thinking a ghost is on the loose. A door opens and closes, a stack of lockers rock back and forth, a single locker flies open . . . and a folding “caution” sign suddenly collapses.

The school principal claims it’s legit, which probably means he’s behind it.

(The door opens at 0:12, the lockers start rocking at 0:33, the locker flies open at 0:58, and the sign collapses at 1:22.)