Thomas Rhett is a better husband than you. Unless you’re the kind of guy who applies lotion to your pregnant wife’s legs, and draws her a bath. In that case, I retract the statement. Thomas’s wife Lauren posted a clip of the pampering on Instagram.

Thomas Rhett is the best husband!! 💑 A post shared by artisti (@artistidimusica) on Jun 13, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT