Thomas Rhett Likes To Prank His Wife By Brock Mathews | Mar 16, 2018 @ 1:05 PM Thomas Rhett likes to prank his wife Lauren. And she seems to be a good sport about it. She posted a clip of him "stuck" in the snow. He calls her over and when she reaches out to help, he pulls her down too.