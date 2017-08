Thomas Rhett is thankful for how his fans have embraced his adopted daughter from Uganda. Quote, “Just on the topic of adoption, I kind of feel like it’s sort of controversial in a strange way, but my fans have been the most loving people ever towards Willa and towards Lauren and towards our family.”

Check out the video:

Of course, Thomas and his lovely wife Lauren are expecting another baby sooner than later so little Willa is about to become a big sister! 🙂