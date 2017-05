Friday was a HUGE day for Thomas Rhett and his wife Lauren as their adopted daughter from Uganda, Africa arrived.

They named her Willa Gray Akins. ¬†She’s the first of two children joining the Akins family this year…of course, Lauren is pregnant and is due sometime in August.

Congratulations Thomas & Lauren!  Check out the first photo of baby Willa and her proud parents:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUAaU4nDh0a/?taken-by=laur_akins