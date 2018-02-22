Thursday’s Round of Random Facts

Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. The first vending machine ever was in Egypt in the first century, and it dispensed holy water.

2. In Arizona, it’s illegal to feed garbage to pigs without a permit. There IS an exception, though: If you’re only feeding your own household garbage to your own pigs.

3. The creator of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” named Carlton after a nerdy college friend of his named Carlton Cuse . . . who went on to be one of the guys behind “Lost”.

4. One out of every 14 Americans under 50 either owns or used to own a copy of Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon”.

5. The person who introduced macaroni and cheese to the U.S. was Thomas Jefferson. He brought the recipe back to the U.S. after a trip to Italy. Just for that fact, watch the video for a great recipe inspired by Jefferson.