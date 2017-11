Tim & Faith have added a bunch more shows to their Soul 2 Soul Tour. All the new dates are for next year, starting May 31st in Richmond, Virginia.

The following night, June 1st, the show will be in Charleston, WV at the Civic Center.

Might wanna pencil that one down! Had the opportunity to see Tim & Faith on their last Soul 2 Soul Tour in Greensboro, NC and the show was outstanding!

Hit up Soul2SoulTour.com for all details and ticket info.