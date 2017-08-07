Check Out A Trailer For Tim McGraw & Faith Hill’s Upcoming Showtime Special
By Brock Mathews
|
Aug 7, 2017 @ 1:27 PM

It’s called “Tim & Faith: Soul 2 Soul” and it’ll premiere November 17th.  Can’t wait!

Related Content

WATCH: Tim McGraw Slips & Falls.. And Never M...
LISTEN: Tim & Faith Have Been Performing A Ne...
Check Out Tim & Faith’s New Music Video...
Tim McGraw Accidentally Plows Over Some Lady As He...
You Should Totally Watch Faith Hill Do The “...
Tim McGraw & Midland’s Impromptu Backst...
Comments