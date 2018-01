Tim & Faith Are Being Sued.. And Here’s Why

Two songwriters filed a lawsuit claiming Tim & Faith’s song “The Rest Of Our Life” is a rip-off of a song they co-wrote that was a hit in Australia for a artist named Jasmine Rae back in 2016.

Tim & Faith didn’t write the song, but they’re named in the suit, along with the song’s co-writers Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid, plus two others. ¬†Arista Records was also named.

The suit claims both songs “explore the same themes of marriage, the passage of time, aging, and the way a romantic relationship protects the speaker against vulnerability.”

And here’s a passage from the suit about how the songs sound the same:¬† quote, “The copying is, in many instances, verbatim, note-for-note copying of original elements of the song.”

There are definitely some similarities, take a listen:

However, the choruses are not very similar:

But still, the verses are almost spot on.

The writers are asking for at least $5 million in damages…plus profits, royalties, and attorney’s fees and costs.