Tim & Faith Are Being Sued.. And Here’s Why

Two songwriters filed a lawsuit claiming Tim & Faith’s song “The Rest Of Our Life” is a rip-off of a song they co-wrote that was a hit in Australia for a artist named Jasmine Rae back in 2016.

Tim & Faith didn’t write the song, but they’re named in the suit, along with the song’s co-writers Ed Sheeran, Johnny McDaid, plus two others. Arista Records was also named.

The suit claims both songs “explore the same themes of marriage, the passage of time, aging, and the way a romantic relationship protects the speaker against vulnerability.”

And here’s a passage from the suit about how the songs sound the same: quote, “The copying is, in many instances, verbatim, note-for-note copying of original elements of the song.”

There are definitely some similarities, take a listen:

However, the choruses are not very similar:

But still, the verses are almost spot on.

The writers are asking for at least $5 million in damages…plus profits, royalties, and attorney’s fees and costs.